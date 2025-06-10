1,652 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 16,190.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after buying an additional 549,347 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jabil by 17,410.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after buying an additional 521,960 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 0.5%

JBL stock opened at $177.42 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $179.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.