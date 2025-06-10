First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $66.62.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
