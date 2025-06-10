First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 740.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $281.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

