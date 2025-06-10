The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 Sells 76,324 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 76,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $232,788.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,272,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,808.20. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $2,267,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

