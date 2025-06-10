Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director David R. Walt Buys 78,131 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director David R. Walt purchased 78,131 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,219.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,706,933 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,022.22. The trade was a 4.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Quanterix Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanterix

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after buying an additional 1,688,680 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.