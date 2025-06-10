Range Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,475,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

