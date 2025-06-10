GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Chairman Edward Michael Nigro Sells 6,391 Shares

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) Chairman Edward Michael Nigro sold 6,391 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $249,696.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 647,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,296,965.46. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Michael Nigro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Edward Michael Nigro sold 23,609 shares of GBank Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $929,486.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBFH opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

GBank Financial ( OTCMKTS:GBFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

