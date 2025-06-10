Suzan Kereere Sells 4,162 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2%

PYPL stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after buying an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.