Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa Sells 375 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $580.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.