Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 583 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after purchasing an additional 443,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:CNC opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.