Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,484 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,207 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,073,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after acquiring an additional 128,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,620 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

