Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 769 ($10.42) and last traded at GBX 768 ($10.41), with a volume of 15215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764 ($10.35).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 703.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 703.21. The firm has a market cap of £662.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.

