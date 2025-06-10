Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 126703041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVTS. Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 18.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 532,342 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,390,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,909.49. This trade represents a 69.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $111,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,245.60. This represents a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,531,933 shares of company stock worth $56,140,270. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

