Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,999,000 after buying an additional 386,618 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,168,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,086 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,132,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after acquiring an additional 172,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.