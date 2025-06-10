BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.59 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 2128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.9%

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7284 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

About BOC Hong Kong

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.