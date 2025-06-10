Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $669.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

