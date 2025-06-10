iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 109520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,372,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,249,000 after purchasing an additional 768,828 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,107.9% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 390,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 358,322 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 267,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 131,742 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $7,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

