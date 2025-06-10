Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 140468655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 7.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

