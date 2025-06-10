3,521 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in AppFolio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

AppFolio stock opened at $217.95 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.67.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 over the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

