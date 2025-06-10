Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

