NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,560,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,621,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:OILK opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.50. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.64.
About ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF
The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.