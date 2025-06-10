NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,560,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,621,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF alerts:

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OILK opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.50. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

About ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.