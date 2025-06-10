Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.