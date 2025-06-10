iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

