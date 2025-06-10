Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,539.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,007.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4,933.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

