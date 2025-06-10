IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $518.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $530.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

