NewSquare Capital LLC Has $82,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 209.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,278,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $764.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $649.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $773.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,775. This represents a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,592 shares of company stock valued at $165,325,437. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

