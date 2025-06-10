L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 670.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

LHX opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.