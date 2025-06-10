Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Steve Frazier Acquires 450 Shares

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) Director Steve Frazier purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$178.77 per share, with a total value of C$80,447.09.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$177.49 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 12 month low of C$132.74 and a 12 month high of C$179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.54.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.25.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.