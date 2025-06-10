Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 9,970 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $160,217.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,455.70. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CMT stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 349,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 106,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

