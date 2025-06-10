BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,611.24. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.