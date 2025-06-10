Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 608 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Katrin Suder sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $104,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,020. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NET opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.21. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $181.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

