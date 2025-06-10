Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Director Sells 4,838 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) Director Max O. Valdes sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $69,135.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,535.39. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Viant Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Viant Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

