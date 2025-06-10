Insider Buying: Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Acquires 2,769 Shares of Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider David Crane bought 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,439.15).

Vertu Motors Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 65.20 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. Vertu Motors plc has a 1-year low of GBX 47.15 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.60 ($1.12).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 6.58 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertu Motors had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Analysts expect that Vertu Motors plc will post 8.9391576 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.