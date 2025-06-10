Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,870. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

