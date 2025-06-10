Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $214,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

