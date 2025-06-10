Courier Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

