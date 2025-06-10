OLD National Bancorp IN Has $891,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day moving average of $240.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

