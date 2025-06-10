Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $128.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $584,980 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.



