Courier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.