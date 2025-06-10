Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.65 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

