Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,036,588.10. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,741. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $313.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.59 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

