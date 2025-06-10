Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

