OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 165 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $357.98 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $290.18 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

