Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,714,000 after buying an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after acquiring an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after acquiring an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,406,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $353.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.61. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $283.27 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

