Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.86.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 95,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

