Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock
Birkenstock Stock Performance
NYSE:BIRK opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
