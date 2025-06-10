JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $2,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,371,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,613,180.36. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Thursday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $609,000.00.

JFrog Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FROG stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after buying an additional 349,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.