Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Insider George Hill Sells 4,500 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Five Below by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

