Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 12,498 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $919,477.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 589,854 shares in the company, valued at $43,395,558.78. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -473.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

