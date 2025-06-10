FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $426.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.96 and its 200 day moving average is $455.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

